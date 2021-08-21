Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 1,178,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

