Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,787,816.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,269,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,460,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.
MORN opened at $262.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.