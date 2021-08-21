Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,787,816.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,269,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,460,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

MORN opened at $262.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $104,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.