Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

