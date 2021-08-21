Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,274,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.