Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $75.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.03.

H opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $14,028,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

