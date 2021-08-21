Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Celsius worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $14,926,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $10,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 471.36 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.