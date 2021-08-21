Morgan Stanley Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.