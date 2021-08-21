Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $268.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 363.35 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

