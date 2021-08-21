Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $25.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s previous close.
VST has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
NYSE:VST opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
