Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $25.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s previous close.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

