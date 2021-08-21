MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0079

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,631.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00079701 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,643,017 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

