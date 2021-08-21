Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($26.76). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 2,044 ($26.70), with a volume of 591,566 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,969.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

