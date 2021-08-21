Mizuho Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $166.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

