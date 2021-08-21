MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $206,103.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00011257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $58.76 million and $206,103.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.00477543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.38 or 0.01261068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,767,257 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

