Millennium Management LLC Sells 506,214 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $34,902,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $82.82 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

