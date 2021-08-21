Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,034 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,034 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 535,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

