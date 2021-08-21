Millennium Management LLC Sells 168,134 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,134 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.44 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

