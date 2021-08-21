Millennium Management LLC Sells 109,742 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,742 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

