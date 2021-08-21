Millennium Management LLC Buys 108,828 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Maiden worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maiden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 169,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maiden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maiden stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.