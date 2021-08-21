Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

