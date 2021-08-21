Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

