Michael James Doughty Sells 21,247 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

