MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MGE Energy traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after buying an additional 224,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after buying an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

