Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 128,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,762,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MILE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $50,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

