Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

