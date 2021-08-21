Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.32

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.32 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.28). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 295,325 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £172.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.