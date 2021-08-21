Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.32

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.32 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.28). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 295,325 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £172.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.13.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

