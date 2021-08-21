Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

