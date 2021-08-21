Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.