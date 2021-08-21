MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Raised to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.30 price target on the stock.
MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. MedMen Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.47.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
