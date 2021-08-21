MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Raised to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.30 price target on the stock.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. MedMen Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

