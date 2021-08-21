MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 292969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

LABS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$93,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock worth $616,410.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.