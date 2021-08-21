Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

