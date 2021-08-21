Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.91 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

