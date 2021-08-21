MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,907 shares of company stock worth $9,194,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $2,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $889,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

