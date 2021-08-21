Maxcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $69.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $481,664.58 and approximately $69.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,004.13 or 0.99979303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.00963654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.83 or 0.00466858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00353139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00072777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.