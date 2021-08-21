Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.47 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

