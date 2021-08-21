Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Materion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Materion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.