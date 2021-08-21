MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 476,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

