MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 476,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.
