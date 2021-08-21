Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price objective raised by Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $413.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

