Marco Fregenal Sells 2,480 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a P/E ratio of -53.39. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth $135,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

