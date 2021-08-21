MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Cap of $74.45 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $74.45 million and $20.88 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 353,797,486 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

