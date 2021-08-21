Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 2,000 Shares

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at $343,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $15,995.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $32.30 on Friday. Mannatech, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

