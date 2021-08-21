Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Makita stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Makita has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

