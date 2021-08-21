Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $91,080.72 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGNI opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.