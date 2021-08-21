Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Plans Final Dividend of $1.14

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.141 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

