Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.