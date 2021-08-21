Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE MCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 31,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 61.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

