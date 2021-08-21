Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE M traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

