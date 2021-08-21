Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of M traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. 56,915,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

