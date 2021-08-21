Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.