LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also enable the company expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs related to maintenance turnarounds are likely to dent its margins. Higher feedstock costs may also hurt the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LYB opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

