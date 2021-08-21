Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

